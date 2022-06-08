Meesho Issues Legal Notices To Social Media Influencers Engaged In an Alleged Defamation Campaign

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After Testbook's vice-president, partnerships Ravisutanjani Kumar shared snapshots of defamatory posts made against e-commerce brand Meesho picked up flame on Twitter on June 2, the company has now issued legal notices against the parties involved.

Moneycontrol.com reported that Meesho issued a cease and desist notice to an unnamed influencer marketing manager instructing to take down the defamatory posts made, reveal on whose behest they are working, and issue an unconditional apology to the company.

The company released a statement which sad that Kumar exposed a concerted campaign against Meesho wherein several influencers put out a series of tweets tagging the company's investors, with an aim to allegedly malign the company's reputation by spreading falsehood and lies.

In his tweet, Kumar said that influencers on the platform are getting paid handsomely to defame a particular startup and posted four snapshots of supporting tweets. The tweets in question were critiquing the same news piece by ETTech which reported Meesho's decision to cut costs amid a shortage of funds.

Multiple tweets from influencers shed a negative light on the company's decisions and tagged Meeso's investors in the same.

In the same thread, Udita Pal, co-founder, Salt, shared screenshots of her conversation with one such marketing person (identity undisclosed), enquiring whether she would be able to make a similar tweet. A similar tweet was shared by Aashmia Arora, investments lead, Polygon, who also added that she refused to participate in the campaign, just like Pal. The company's statement further added that following the exposé, some of these influencers acknowledged said tweets were paid promotions while others deleted their posts.

The identity of the users to whom these notices have been sent has not been disclosed by the company. Meesho has further said that they are monitoring the situation closely and considering legal action against those who are spreading misinformation about the company. The exact legal action that the company could pursue at this point is undisclosed.

Vidit Aatrey took to twitter and expressed concerns about the perpetrators and their motivations. "Is the competition so threatened by us? Influencers are being offered large sums of money to post fake stuff about Meesho," Ashish Kumar Singh, CHRO, Meesho, said in a LinkedIn post about the issue.