Carsome Launches PJ Automall, Its Biggest Showroom To-Date

Carsome, an integrated car e-commerce platform, has elevated its hassle-free car buying experience with the launch of PJ Automall, its biggest experience center to-date, in Malaysia and fist that comes with electric vehicle charging stations. Automall enables the customers to experience prospective cars, from viewing, to selecting, to on-the-spot test driving, and there on completing their purchase with on-site financial facilities that can process loan applications and approvals in one day.

Company handout

"The launch of the Carsome PJ Automall will strengthen our online-to-offline hybrid offering and raise the bar on our customers' car buying experience. Our motivation is to make this experience center a lifestyle-centric one, where customers can walk in to enjoy the shopping process and most importantly, leave the worry and hassle to our dedicated teams," said Eric Cheng, co-founder and CEO, Carsome.

The showroom, located along the Federal Highway in the Naza Automall showroom, occupies a built-up space of over 100,000 sq.ft. It can accommodate more than 200 cars, from Carsome's growing online inventory of over 1600 cars, for customers' viewing experience. With operations across Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore, Carsome aims to digitize the region's used car industry by reshaping and elevating the car buying and selling experience, claimed by the company in a statement.

Introduced in 2020, Carsome experience centers put forth the concept of 'The New Way of Buying Cars' and enabled customers the flexibility to browse a selection of Carsome certified cars from its website before arranging for a test drive. Since then, as per a statement made by the company, Carsome has established more than 10 experience centres in Malaysia to better serve the growing demand of pre-owned cars and currently it has more than 3000 employees across all its offices.