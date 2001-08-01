Wow prospects with knockout sales and marketing materials.

August 1, 2001 1 min read

HandiCD Creator Kit Software

Manufacturer: NEATO

Street Price: $49.95

Phone: (800) 984-9800

Web site:www.neato.com NEATO$49.95(800) 984-9800

Ever wish your media kit could really catch prospects' attention? Send them a professional presentation on CD; it'll automatically launch when placed in a CD-ROM drive. The HandiCD Creator Kit includes software that will allow you to design and create anything from a media kit to a full-blown sales presentation, either from scratch or by using its click-and-build tools. The software allows you to import audio, video, text and graphics and supports .mp3, .wav, .jpg, .bmp and animated .gif files. The kit contains Creator Presentation software; six 80 x 63, 50MB CD-Rs; and labels in both high-gloss and matte finishes.