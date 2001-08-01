This mouse takes smooth moves seriously.

August 1, 2001 1 min read

Turbo Mouse Pro

Manufacturer: Kensington

Street Price: $130

Phone: (800) 280-8318

Web site:www.kensington.com Kensington$130(800) 280-8318

Got a stiff wrist from maneuvering a regular mouse? The Turbo Mouse Pro by Kensington features a track ball that allows you to scroll around easily, just using your fingertips; its steel bearings ensure your movements will be precise. Six quick-launch keys are easily accessible (for both left- and right-handed users), and a scroll wheel will make scrolling through pages a breeze. The Turbo Mouse Pro connects via USB and includes MouseWorks software that allows users to customize their own features, including programming the mouse's four oversized keys to perform regular functions with one click.