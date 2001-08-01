Turbo Mouse Pro
Got a stiff wrist from maneuvering a regular mouse? The Turbo Mouse Pro by Kensington features a track ball that allows you to scroll around easily, just using your fingertips; its steel bearings ensure your movements will be precise. Six quick-launch keys are easily accessible (for both left- and right-handed users), and a scroll wheel will make scrolling through pages a breeze. The Turbo Mouse Pro connects via USB and includes MouseWorks software that allows users to customize their own features, including programming the mouse's four oversized keys to perform regular functions with one click.