Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy Debuts Roadshow Series To Attract Global Scaleups To Dubai

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has kicked off a new roadshow series in a bid to entice global scaleups to Dubai and support the development of the Emirate's digital economy.

Dubai Chamber During the roadshow in Ethiopia

Organized in collaboration with GITEX, the first roadshow was held in Ethiopia and Kenya, wherein a delegation from the Chamber met with 20 up-and-coming African scaleups focusing on advanced tech and digital business solutions in various sectors such as fintech, healthtech, mobility, agricultural technology and e-commerce.

At the roadshows, Faisal Al Shehni, Manager of Digital Economy Acceleration at the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, participated in meetings in Addis Ababa and Nairobi. Joined by 60 participants, it offered an opportunity for African entrepreneurs and local industry leaders to get an insight on the competitive advantages and growth opportunities offered to digital scaleups in Dubai, and the support that Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy can offer for interested entities to enter the Dubai market.

Whilst scaleups indicated their interest to expand their global reach by launching in the Dubai market, it also offered an opportunity to ask their inquiries to experts and seek guidance.

According to the release, Khalid Al-Jarwan Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, noted, "The roadshow is one of the new initiatives that have been adopted by the Chamber to support the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to elevate Dubai's position as a global digital economy hub and make the Emirate a preferred market for promising digital companies."

According to Al Shamsi, attracting digital foreign investments is among the highest objectives of the roadshow, especially since the strategy of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy emphasizes on attracting about 300 digital startup companies within two years. The first roadshow managed to achieve the objective of boosting interest in Dubai among African scaleups. He concluded, "The series would continue with several events in India and Europe where the Chamber will connect with promising scaleups in those markets."

