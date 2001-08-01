Hard drive looking bloated? Free up valuable space with a CD-RW.

August 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Lightning Internal CD-RW

Manufacturer: CenDyne

Street Price: $249

Phone: (714) 556-1020

Are old files making your computer shudder? Archive hefty files, videos and photos onto a CD with the Lightning 24x/10x/40x CD-RW by CenDyne. With write speeds of 3,600Kbps, you'll be able to burn an entire 650MB disk in as little as four minutes. With average data access time of 120ms, its high-quality Digital Audio Extraction will ensure there are fewer write errors for reliable, accurate recording so you won't have to add to your coaster collection.