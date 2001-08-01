Lightning Internal CD-RW

Hard drive looking bloated? Free up valuable space with a CD-RW.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »
Lightning Internal CD-RW
Manufacturer: CenDyne
Street Price: $249
Phone: (714) 556-1020
Web site:www.cendyne.com

Are old files making your computer shudder? Archive hefty files, videos and photos onto a CD with the Lightning 24x/10x/40x CD-RW by CenDyne. With write speeds of 3,600Kbps, you'll be able to burn an entire 650MB disk in as little as four minutes. With average data access time of 120ms, its high-quality Digital Audio Extraction will ensure there are fewer write errors for reliable, accurate recording so you won't have to add to your coaster collection.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market