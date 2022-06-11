This Platform Is Making Hiring Seamless For the Gig Economy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"The aim behind creating a platform like Hirect was to help people who lost their jobs during the pressing time of nationwide lockdown in 2020," said Raj Das, co-founder and CEO, Hirect India, a chat-based direct hiring platform designed for high-growth startups. Another example of human resilience in the face of a raging pandemic, Hirect India began operating in the middle of 2020, the annus horribilis that saw massive layoffs across the country, to help newly unemployed people find work and to assist new startups discover employees, thereby killing two birds with one stone.

Company Handle

"Hiring for startups is very challenging compared to big organizations as startups don't have brand recognition, social media presence, or popularity like big companies. So, hiring for startups is expensive as well as time-consuming," said Das.



So how does the platform connect job seekers to companies? "The hiring platform allows recruiters to conduct the entire hiring process within the application with its in-built audio and video calling feature and with 100 per cent data privacy. The new-aged AI algorithm matches job descriptions with qualified candidates based on metadata and behavioural data. It uses CTR on jobs/candidates, response rate, response time, the round of chats, last active time and many more to effectively match them and enable chatting within the app. Recruiters save time by getting access to the relevant profiles and making the process considerably faster and easier to execute," he explained.

"As Hirect prioritizes privacy and highly protects its users' personal information, it does not allow any consultants, thereby focusing on protecting the user's data. A new-age algorithm is used to match profiles with job descriptions and recommend a list of matching candidates," he also pointed out.

But is it important to highlight data privacy in the hiring process? Das, an IIT-Bombay alumnus, insisted, "Yes, data privacy is crucial during the hiring process. Data privacy is one of the major concerns and is not often discussed. At Hirect, users' data privacy is not an option but rather a priority. Data security is not a luxury, but it is an essential component of the digital platform. Data privacy is one of our primary cornerstones, guaranteeing that no scams or spam are perpetrated. The elimination of consultants ensures data privacy to a large extent. The AI takes essential precautions to ensure the safety and security of its users by verifying and validating firms and recruiters using approved papers and recording behavioural patterns of both recruiters and candidates. As a result, Hirect provides full security for user data protection."

Interestingly, in order to successfully conduct a quality hiring process, many organisations use talent acquisition metrics, which are the standard performance measures that enable the team to meet the organization's recruitment goals regularly. These metrics include variables such as cost per hire, time to fill, quality of hire, candidate conversion rate, etc.

Naturally, one wonders how digital recruitment platforms such as Hirect improve these metrics. "Digital platforms can help with talent acquisition since they allow you to hire the finest candidates faster, easier and without bias. The digital recruiting platforms ensure that their users' data is kept private and that careful verification is carried out to avoid scams and fraudulent activities. Making the recruitment process one to one without having any consultant to waste time on is another plus for job seekers and recruiters using the digital hiring platform," explained Das.

With the startup culture growing by leaps and bounds in India, Das aims to make Hirect the go-to hiring partner for startups, SMEs and a household name that recruiters can use to connect with promising talents to unlock unmatched growth opportunities. Thus far, the platform claims to have clocked over 7 million downloads both on the App Store and the Play Store, asserting that more than 2.3 million verified job seekers are actively looking for jobs and over 120,000 verified startups are actively hiring on the platform.

"While no single metric can be used to gauge success in this area, it is critical to create goals for diversity recruiting and track your progress," concluded Das.