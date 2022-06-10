Crypto Fantasy Trading: An Exciting Play-to-earn Model For Additional Revenue

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over the years, play-to-earn economies have become quite prominent in blockchain technology. CoinFantasy, a decentralized gaming platform, utilizes this very concept to enable fantasy gaming so that users can play and win big. It uses an Avalanche integration that will make fantasy gaming easier, faster and more seamless than it has been so far. In this platform, users will have a specific budget from which they can choose a lineup of tokens. Suppose your lineup of crypto tokens performs astoundingly well. Then, you will win your prize money depending on the performance of those tokens.

CoinFantasy's unique twist on P2E fantasy trading

CoinFantasy employs a play-to-earn model where the developers have come up with zero-loss gameplay. This means you can earn money by playing games. There are various games, and you can choose the one you like the most. Then, keep playing it until you start winning big. It's as simple as that.

With CoinFantasy, the developers want to gamify crypto-stock markets by providing different categories of games. As a result, there will be a two-layer platform in addition to the primary needs. The company will launch its very first platform of portfolio management fantasy gaming. In this platform, you can use your experience in the crypto market and select a lineup of stocks or crypto to outsmart your opponents. You will end up winning a significant amount of money from CoinFantasy.

This platform has a simple concept: the more you win, the higher level you reach. The higher level you get, the more chances you will have to mint rare NFTs. Minting rare NFTs will provide bonus points in your next game. Moreover, you will be able to unlock different traits of the NFTs as you progress. You can start earning money from the platform if you can hold on to your tradeable NFTs and collectibles.

What makes CoinFantasy different?

CoinFantasy challenges your experience in the stock and crypto market. If you think you know how the market works and how a few cryptos will work, predict their performances on CoinFantasy and win big money. This platform also allows you to interact with other users while playing. It has various gaming options, including many where you can win instant rewards.

Another advantage of this platform is that it successfully overcomes the typical barriers associated with the gaming sector, such as delayed settlements and rigorous procedures. Instead, this is a decentralized, gamified, and secure platform with instant settlement facilities. Its native token, cFantasy, is a crucial part of its ecosystem where holders will have exclusive voting rights. If you have a cFantasy token, you can vote on decisions to increase CoinFantasy's usability and functionality.

If you love to play online games and want to win money simultaneously, you should sign up for CoinFantasy right away. It gives you a sure-fire chance of making money if you use your tokens wisely. Therefore, predict your lineup smartly and try to reach a higher level in the platform to mint rare NFTs that you can hold or trade with fellow players.