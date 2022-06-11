The Executive Selection: Breitling

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unveiled at this year's luxury watchmaking summit Watches and Wonders 2022 in Geneva, Breitling is presenting an all-new 2022 Breitling Navitimer that's come just in time to honor the collection's 70th anniversary.

Breitling

With 13 dial options on offer, the luxury brand has dressed up its iconic aviation chronograph in bright new hues, while capturing its signature features and enhancing it with modern refinements. Though we can still see the marks of an unmistakable Navitimer, the 2022 edition features a flattened slide rule and a dome crystal, creating a more compact profile.

A slimmer silhouette also enhances the open caseback view of the Breitling manufacture caliber movement, which provides approximately 70 hours of power reserve, and allows the wearer to change the date (now visible through a discreet window in the subdial at six o'clock) any time.

The timepiece is available in a range of sizes (46, 43, or 41mm), two case materials of either stainless steel or 18-karat red gold, a choice of straps between semi-shiny black alligator leather and seven-row metal bracelet, and modern dial colors in shades of blue, green, and copper. Beloved by aviators and watch enthusiasts alike, the 2022 Navitimer lineup is definitely a must-have for a custom timepiece collector.

