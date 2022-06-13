Virohan: The Ideal Blend Of Edtech In Health Care

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The edtech industry finally embraces the technology and remote learning, accelerated by global pandemic. India's education system needed a change for a while. The K-12 segment has seen changes with some big players coming in and transferring it with the help of technology. But the higher education segment remains untouched which leaves a huge opportunity. Only a few companies are working on it and Virohan is one of them, aiming to solve the problem in this higher education segment by identifying the job profiles where industry needs a skilled workforce and creating the industry-relevant curriculum and delivering it to students in an effective and engaging way through a blended learning model, that is extremely standardized and easy to sale across India.

Company handout

Virohan is a demand-led edtech platform for the health care industry, disrupting the traditional, supply-driven, higher education market, disconnected from industry needs through its demand-led omnichannel tech training platform that delivers standardized quality learning outcomes at a scale. The company partners with colleges and universities to optimize human capital with the help of industry-relevant content and technology to provide the students a progressive career in healthcare sector.

"We are identifying 12th pass students who aspire to be healthcare personnel and train them for the highly demanded paramedical job profiles. The training is carried out with the help of effective blended teaching methods to assess their performance at multiple levels," said Kunaal Dudeja, co-founder and CEO, Virohan.

Stating the two years of pandemic effects in the industry, Dudeja said, "We have built our technology which compliments the content delivery to make sure the students are actively and collaboratively learning through it."

Virohan's philosophy is to align with the industry in every aspect. After the harsh hit of pandemic, the platform revisited its course offerings and added Covid related content so that the students will be well-equipped to go to the hospital under any circumstances.

"We are agile and adapt our offered programs to the market demand on a continuous basis through our technology and market research. The self-sustaining model ensures a high placement rate and more admissions," Dudeja further added, while commenting on the business sustainability.

Virohan aims to achieve $4 million annualized booking in FY23. It has also planned to expand in 40 locations with a 200 per cent growth from last year.

