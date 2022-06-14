How This Startup Is Teaching What is Not Taught in Schools and Universities

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Newton School is a neo-university that enables people to upskill and become high-quality software developers. It claims to focus on outcome-based education, which allows students to learn at their own pace and in their environment, eliminating the one-size-fits-all framework of traditional classrooms.

Company Handout

Newton School's flagship course of Full Stack Development is offered to students at zero upfront fee at the time of registration, and they have to start paying only after they a get job with a minimum CTC of 5 LPA through Newton School.

The Full Stack Development Program works on an income sharing agreement whereas the Degree Program in affiliation with MIA Digital University from Spain offers EMI options. While the pandemic was a test for all of us around the world, Newton School, like many startups in the space, has not been adversely affected.

"This is due to the fact that Newton School provides students with learnings that are inherently missing in the conventional education system, which keeps them engaged as a community, and offers values that traditional learning systems do not. In fact, we recently recorded the highest monthly batch size ever for our Full Stack Development course. This demonstrates that the service and offering we provide cannot be supplanted by what is currently taught in schools and universities," says Siddharth Maheshwari, co-founder, Newton School.

The startup plans to rapidly scale up and place over 10,000 students by the end of 2022. Overall, Newton School is bridging a massive skill gap that exists between industry requirements and the availability of well-trained software professionals. It is also on the trajectory to reach 100 million in annualized run rate by 2023.