Where the Money Goes
Track expenses to examine costs.
Are you spending too much but not quite sure where your money goes? It may be time to take stock.
- Are your outside services too expensive? Try bartering some of your services in exchange.
- Do your office supplies cost too much? Check out discounters and wholesale suppliers instead of paying retail.
- How much money would you save if you switched long distance carriers? Ask your current service to match any offers.
- Are you spending too much on repairs? It may be time for some new equipment. That'll save you in the long run.
- Do you pay bills the minute they come in the door? Unless you're getting a discount, why not wait till the due date?
