Where the Money Goes

Track expenses to examine costs.

August 6, 2001 1 min read

Are you spending too much but not quite sure where your money goes? It may be time to take stock.

Are your outside services too expensive? Try bartering some of your services in exchange.

Do your office supplies cost too much? Check out discounters and wholesale suppliers instead of paying retail.

How much money would you save if you switched long distance carriers? Ask your current service to match any offers.

Are you spending too much on repairs? It may be time for some new equipment. That'll save you in the long run.

Do you pay bills the minute they come in the door? Unless you're getting a discount, why not wait till the due date?

