Time Flies

Use it wisely.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  • Organize your work space to streamline your operation. That means make it as clutter-free as possible, and keep frequently used items in front of you.
  • Use lists to keep track of tasks. Ask yourself "What is the most important thing to do?" and establish a priority list.
  • Do your most vital tasks at your peak time of the day. Everyone has times when his or her energy and focus are highest. Figure out when yours are, and give yourself an uninterrupted two hours to accomplish your most important tasks.
  • Make every minute count. A cordless phone here is a must-you can talk and do other things at the same time. Double up whenever possible.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

