Airtel Launches Xstream Multiplex In Partynite Metaverse Platform

Bharti Airtel, a telecommunications services company, has launched India's first multiplex on the Partynite metaverse platform, Xstream multiplex. It is an extension of Airtel's Xstream premium offering. Xstream Multiplex is a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading over-the-top (OTT) partners available on its Xstream app. The multiplex will enable a sample of top original shows and movies in regional languages, besides English and Hindi. The users of the platform will get access through a subscription.

Airtel Twitter handle

"Xstream multiplex aims to bring together web3.0 apps and storytelling along with a library of content from their partners. Through this metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel's Xstream premium offering and thus aiding in driving adoption," said Shashwat Sharma, marketing director, Airtel, in a statement.

The Xstream multiplex aims to offer a content experience with multiple engagement layers, which allows users to interact on Partynite metaverse, claimed by the company in a statement. According to reports, the idea was conceived by Essence, Airtel's integrated media agency of record and developed by Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe.

Commenting on the same, Rajat Ojha, founder of Partynite (Gamitronics) said in a statement, "Airtel Xstream premium multiplex experience is one of the most scalable use case scenarios for the metaverse. Future opportunities here include movies, music, live events and premium sports streaming. Apart from the robust scope, it will also allow social engagement, open up newer methods of content delivery and provide an immersive experience at the core of it."

As per latest reports available, Airtel Xstream now has more than two million paid users where they can stream content on both mobiles as well as large screens. Airtel Xstream already has partnership with over 15 OTT platforms including Lionsgate, SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Docubay and more.