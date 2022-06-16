This Finance Entrepreneur Is Making a Difference for Small Businesses

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The pandemic has thrown its fair share of curveballs these last few years and impacted people and industries across the globe, particularly when it comes to economic and financial struggles. Despite this, it's wise for us to remember that challenge often inspires innovation. Now is the time to shine a light on the innovators and change-makers in our communities and look to brighter futures ahead.

Greg Aguirre

One such change-maker is Greg Aguirre. Recently named one of the 'Top 10 Finance Entrepreneurs to Watch In 2022' by Entrepreneur Magazine, Greg is undoubtedly a positive influence in the finance space, and 2022 is only the beginning. But before we chat about the future, let's start at the beginning. Aguirre's story will help you to understand why he is so passionate about using his knowledge and experience in finance to support others to succeed.

Aguirre, as a first-generation American, was the first in his family to graduate from college, completing his studies at St. John's University and The George Washington University. From there, he went on to start his own successful business. With no family role model for how to navigate the path through college to entrepreneurship, Aguirre's journey to success is particularly inspiring.

It was in the thick of the 2008 financial crisis that Aguirre launched US Capital Source Corp (USCS), a commercial lending brokerage. Aguirre could see that the recovery from the GFC would be slow and incredibly difficult for small businesses and entrepreneurs to navigate on their own. He also knew that he had value to provide to those that needed help. His goal was to offer support to small business owners and entrepreneurs so they could access the capital required to rebuild their struggling businesses at a time when they needed it most.

In 2010, Aguirre went on to develop the Access Capital Team (ACT) for Small Business. The ACT was a collaboration providing free access to capital to communities affected by man-made and natural disasters. Aguirre highlights that he launched the ACT program 'to be a short-term commitment to assist my immediate community but it has now become a long-term mission'.

Alongside his work through USCS, Aguirre's appointment as an executive director for the US Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the Miami-Dade County Chamber of Commerce in 2013 highlights his true commitment to the interests of small businesses and entrepreneurs in Florida and beyond.



Given the more recent challenges of COVID-19, Aguirre continues to operate USCS and ACT, providing support to businesses in their post-pandemic recovery phase. Looking back over the years of Aguirre's work you can see that in times of hardship, he innovates solutions. Often it is in the toughest times that real greatness shines through. Aguirre's drive is rooted in a desire to support his community. "I'm so fortunate to be able to impact the lives of others, all while teaming up with some of the most passionate and driven local business leaders in the community," he says.

It is obvious that Aguirre shares his knowledge and expertise for the betterment of others, but his impact also stretches beyond just his career. As a proud husband and father to his 6-year-old daughter, he understands first-hand the value of financial independence. He believes that education and entrepreneurship are vital in building a strong financial future for oneself.

It's hard to truly understand the impact that Aguirre's work will have had on many small business owners and entrepreneurs over the years. His commitment to the advancement of local small business communities and free enterprise will have a positive ripple effect beyond the businesses themselves. We look forward to the innovative financial ideas and initiatives that Greg Aguirre will contribute to in the future – keep an eye on him!