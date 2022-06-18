Show Off: The Freestyle By Samsung

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Freestyle by Samsung is a projector, smart speaker, and ambient lighting device all rolled into one. When it comes to portability, the Freestyle weighs only 830 grams, allowing you to take it with you wherever you go, and change any space into a screen with ease.

The Freestyle's cradle allows rotation of up to 180 degrees, enabling you to show video anywhere –on tables, floors, walls, or even ceilings– without the need for a separate screen. It features full auto keystone and auto levelling, which allows the device to automatically adjust its screen to any surface at any angle.

Additionally, the auto focus feature allows the Freestyle to display a crystal-clear image on any surface up to 100 inches in size. For powering it up, you can use batteries that support USB-PD and 50W/20V output or above. If streaming content isn't your thing, the Freestyle also has a mood lighting effect in its ambient mode thanks to its translucent lens cap.

