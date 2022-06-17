Murder, Pop Stars And Maximum City: What To Watch Over The Weekend

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the number of OTT players increasing every month, and competition going up, it seems we are spoilt for choice about to what to watch each weekend. That's why we strain out all the content that releases and suggest to you a mix of documentaries and dramas that shall keep you hooked while you relax at home.

Halftime on Netflix

A much awaited documentary, this one takes a close look at the life of American pop star and actor Jennifer Lopez. The documentary shows you various behind the scene moments, showing a very frank Lopez and giving us an insight into what she is like. Various aspects of her personality, whether it be a singer, performer, actor or entrepreneur are explored while she talks about the various milestones of her career and the pitfalls that come with it.

Salt City on SonyLIV

Salt City is a drama starring Piyush Mishra, Divyenndu and Gauahar Khan about what goes in the complex Bajpai family who reside in Mumbai. The series explores the relationships between the parents and their children, as they confront agonizing memories from the past and the harsh realities of the present. Depicting this in the backdrop of Mumbai's hectic life, the Bajpai's begin to understand that they would self-combust unless they focus on the positives and start to rebuild their lives.

Masoom on Disney+ Hotstar

Masoom is an adaptation of the 2018 Irish series Blood, and marks the OTT debut of Boman Irani. The psychological thriller takes place in Falauli, a village in Punjab. The death of her mother (Upasana Singh) results in the daughter (Samara Tijori) returning to question her father (Boman Irani) about what really happened. Suspecting that somehow her father may be involved, warped secrets from the family's past spring up, which could lead to their destruction, and showing that there are different sides to every person.