New Data Governance Framework Aims At Catalyzing AI-Led Startup Ecosystem, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for Electronics and IT, on Thursday held a stakeholder interaction on the draft of national data governance framework policy (NDGFP). More than 250 stakeholders from the industry, startups, academia, think tanks, international alliances and the government officials of various ministry departments participated in the stakeholder's interaction.

"The government's vision is to build a modern framework for data governance that will be a kinetic enabler of India's digital economy. NDGFP aims at standardizing government's data collection and management while catalyzing AI and data led research and startup ecosystem," said Chandrasekhar.

According to Ministry's statement, the draft policy focuses on improving the institutional framework for government data sharing, promoting principles around privacy and security by design and encouraging the use of anonymization tools.

Highlighting the importance of private stakeholders in participating in the overall data ecosystem, Chandrasekhar emphasized the government's focus on ensuring a collaborative and participative approach towards this policy and its implementation.

"Prime Minister encourages public consultation as the most effective way to develop policies with wide inputs from stakeholders. The ministry of electronics and IT follows public consultation to ensure global standard laws for India's globally competitive digital economy and startups," he added.

As per reports regarding the policy draft, all ministries will have data management units that will be headed by a chief data officer, which will also be responsible for the implementation of the data governance policy. It also seeks to encourage private companies to share non-personal data with startups as a part of the effort.

With reference to earlier reports, it is said that Big Tech won't be beneficiary of national data governance framework. It will only be available for Indian startups. Such decision was made because Big Tech can correlate non-personal data with personal data. Thus, it will not be made available for the commercial operations of Big Tech.

The draft policy was published on 26 May and it will be open for public interactive feedbacks till June 18. The policy also aims to modernize the institutional framework for data collection by the government.