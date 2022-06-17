DataStax Secures $115 Million In Funding Led By Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

DataStax, the real-time data company, has secured $115 million in funding led by the growth equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The round also witnessed participation from RCM Private Markets fund advised by Rokos capital management, LP (Singapore-based global investor), EDB Investment Pte.Ltd and the existing investors including Crosslink Capital, Meritech Capital Partners, OnePrime Capital among others. The fund raised will be used for the global expansion and development of the Astra-DB and Astra Streaming devices.

"Today's market leaders run their business with real-time data to create instant intelligence and drive actions. That is exactly what DataStax empowers companies to do, and why we are excited to support the next generation of digital applications with our investment," said Holger Staude, managing director, Goldman Sachs.

With the new funding, DataStax will double down on the development of Astra DB, with new capabilities including additional integration with Astra Streaming to enable businesses to easily activate all their real-time data, both data at 'rest' in a database and streaming data 'in motion', claimed by the company in a statement.

"We see the transformative power of real-time applications across industries on a daily basis and among customers such as The Home Depot, Verizon and Capital one. We appreciate that our investors believe in our vision, even in this economy, we were able to raise significant capital at a substantial premium over the round we completed just a year ago," said Chet Kapoor, chairman and CEO, DataStax.

DataStax is a real-time data company, in which any enterprise can mobilize real-time data quickly build the smart, highly scalable applications required to be a data-driven business. The company claims that hundreds of the leading enterprises, including Verizon, Audi, ESL Gaming and many more rely on DataStax to unleash the power of real-time data to create in-the-moment digital experiences that can win new markets and change industries.