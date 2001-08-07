The Athlete's Foot Announces New $38 Million Line Of Credit With Wells Fargo Retail Finance

<b></b>

August 7, 2001 1 min read

Atlanta-The Athlete's Foot recently announced the completion of a $38 million line of credit with Wells Fargo Retail Finance. This independent facility will provide working capital and assist in further expansion for the athletic footwear retailer.

The company plans to add 120 new franchise stores this year, 80 of which will be in international markets. The company recently added Mexico to its list of international locations and will open new stores in Europe, Australia, Asia and South America. Franchise growth in the United States is on track with new openings in markets such as Atlanta and Detroit.

"I am particularly pleased to report that The Athlete's Foot continues to experience record growth around the world," says Robert J. Corliss, the company's president and CEO. "Our relationship with Wells Fargo Retail Finance is important in helping The Athlete's Foot expand and secure our position as the world's definitive expert in athletic footwear." -The Athlete's Foot