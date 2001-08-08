Motorola and Domino's Pizza Team Up on Mobile Commerce Initiative

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Schaumburg, Illinois-Motorola Inc. and Domino's Pizza announced that the two companies have signed a joint agreement to deploy the first phase of Pizzacast-a mobile commerce service that allows consumers with Web-enabled phones to order pizza while on the go. The agreement marks Domino's first step in the national deployment of the Motorola Pizzacast mobile commerce engine that drives wireless retail transactions.

The agreement is the result of Motorola's close collaboration with Domino's Pizza to provide a customized mobile commerce solution. The Pizzacast mobile commerce application software was specifically designed to enhance Domino's growing portfolio of technology and customer relationship management solutions.

The first phase of Pizzacast gives Domino's customers the ability to use their Web-enabled mobile devices as ordering tools. Users will have access to offers, coupons, upcoming promotions and new Domino's services via their mobile phones. -Motorola Inc.

