Hardee's Fights to Win Back Customers

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Anaheim, California-Hardee's is one of the nation's struggling fast-food brands. However, parent company CKE Restaurants Inc. believes it can resurrect the ailing brand. The company recently imposed a moratorium on restaurant closings, starting in August. In addition, it plans to start revamping various Hardee's locations systemwide and will seek to sell some company-owned restaurants to franchisees. Most important, CKE is bringing back the chain's signature charbroiled burger.

Still, Hardee's faces stiff competition in the fast-food market. Restaurant analyst Mark Kalinowski believes the road ahead will be hard for the brand, stating, "Customer perceptions are difficult to change. Some of the steps that CKE has taken to turn Hardee's around have been the right moves. But even if they do fix something, consumers don't give them credit for that right away." -Charlotte Observer Online

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market