Financial News--Domino's Pizza, IHOP, Papa John's, ServiceMaster, Tricon, Wendy's

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ann Arbor, Michigan-Domino's Inc. announced record operating results for the second quarter of 2001, which ended June 17. Net income increased 63.8 percent to $8.9 million. Domestic same-store sales increased 1.8 percent, comprised of a 5.4 percent increase in company-owned same store sales and a 1.3 percent increase in domestic franchise same store sales. -Domino's Inc.

Glendale, California-IHOP Corp. reported net income of $10.2 million for the second quarter of the year, up from $8.3 million for the same period last year. The company franchised 27 restaurants during the second quarter, compared with 16 for second quarter 2000. -IHOP Corp.

Louisville, Kentucky-Papa John's International Inc. said its second-quarter net income fell 3.5 percent and that competition and higher costs for cheese and energy will push earnings for the rest of the year to the low end of its forecast. The company posted net income of $12.5 million for the quarter, compared with $13 million one year earlier. -Reuters

Downers Grove, Illinois-Maintenance services franchise ServiceMaster reported that second-quarter profits fell 18 percent on a pro forma basis. The company also warned of lower-than-expected full-year earnings per share, excluding pro forma adjustments, in the range of 51 to 55 cents. Wall Street had been expecting the company to post full-year earnings of 59 cents per share. -Memphis Business Journal

Louisville, Kentucky-Tricon Global Restaurants reported lower earnings for the second quarter as sales at its Taco Bell restaurants continued to slide. Tricon reported earnings of $111 million for the second quarter ended June 16, down 2 percent from the $113 million earned from the same time a year ago. -Associated Press

Chicago-Wendy's International Inc. said its second-quarter earnings rose 11 percent, boosted by new restaurant openings and sales at its Wendy's hamburger and Tim Hortons doughnut chains. The company said net income increased to $56 million from $50.7 million in 2000. -Reuters

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur