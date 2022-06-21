W3 Fortune Raises 120 Million Yen In Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

W3 Fortune, a Singapore-based startup, has raised 120 million Yen in Seed funding from Relic Inc and angel investors. The startup's first project to release will be CatRescue collectible NFTs. This round of funding will be used in the space of NFT, DAO and token economy to develop collectible NFT projects.

The NFTs will not be just digital artworks, they will also have practical applications, a mix of frameworks-centered on NFTs will be field tested. With the fundraise, the startup will launch multiple web3.0-specific business models, leverage the expertise and track record developed, and for partnerships with other companies to seamlessly drive social implementation from web 2.0 to web 3.0.

"CatRescue is a social good project. We are on a mission to support cat welfare and end the killing of cats. We will sell 5555 digital cat art NFTs and 50 per cent of the proceeds will go to financially support organizations that drive rescue efforts. Bringing together cat lovers worldwide, with our NFT holders front and center, we aim to become a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for people who share our desire to do some good for cats," said the startup in a statement.

"All cats are amazing and deserved to be loved. We launched CatRescue to do something to help the cats that are being abandoned now. We aim to create a world where rescue cat aid and the economic benefits of Web3 can work together," added in the statement.