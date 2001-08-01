Fax Etiquette
Tips to make the most of faxing
Make the most of your fax correspondence with these fax etiquette tips:
- Since faxes may be read by others, never fax anything you don't want the public to read.
- When sending an unsolicited fax, keep it to one page.
- Sending a lengthy document? Consider a method other than fax machines, such as overnight mail. You don't want to tie up the recipient's machine for a long time.