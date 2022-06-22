KAUST Holds First Ever In-Person Bootcamp Of Its Online Course Entrepreneurship Adventures

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

150 innovators and founders from the initial two cohorts of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology's (KAUST) massive open online course (MOOC), Entrepreneurship Adventures, came together for the program's first ever in-person bootcamp from June 16, 2022 to June 18, 2022.

KAUST

The three-day Entrepreneurship Adventures bootcamp aimed to continue fine tuning the business ideas that the founders came up with during the online course in the months prior. Attendees were able to receive hands-on training through a series of challenges designed to help improve their startup ideas, make their business models more scalable, identify gaps in their founding teams, and also receive guidance on how to improve the quality of their pitches.

"Supporting entrepreneurs throughout their entire journey is critical for creating a rich startup ecosystem in Saudi Arabia," said Hattan Ahmed, Director of KAUST's Entrepreneurship Center. "We are thrilled to see these aspiring entrepreneurs join us at the in-person bootcamp, bringing the community from the virtual space to the physical space and activating adventurers' community across the Kingdom."

Source: KAUST

Launched in July 2021 on edX.org, Entrepreneurship Adventures' free, 8- week Arabic course has seen participation from across the MENA region and over 1,200 graduates.

Shifting away from the typical modules-based structure, the program offers training through a gamified approach focused on team building, product ideation, and development and ending with pitching, fundraising, and marketing. It also offers bonus content from expert investors and serial entrepreneurs, as well as webinars and workshops.

Registrations for Entrepreneurship Adventures' fourth cohort, set to begin on July 17, 2022, are now open.

