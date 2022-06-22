Beauty Brand NutriGlow Raises Series A Funding Led By G.O.A.T Brand Labs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Indian skincare and cosmetics brand NutriGlow has secured Series A funding from the investment major G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

freepik

The beauty brand is looking to use the funding for the development of infrastructure, research and development (R&D) of new product ranges and expanding its existing human resource capacity, said a statement.

"Beauty today is not just a luxury but a necessity. Consumers nowadays are looking for innovation and price sincerity along with obvious basic expectations to be met in efficacy-based skincare products. Together with our customers, we are creating a whole new universe where beauty is affordable, sensible and sustainable for the environment at the same time," said Ashish Aggarwal, co-founder, NutriGlow.

As part of its expansion plans, apart from investing in making its product better, NutriGlow will invest in setting up a non-human intervention facility in Greater Noida. The plant will be equipped with the best-in-class resources to deliver the brand's vision for product development and innovation within the beauty space in India, said the statement.

The company is also planning to launch new verticals and expand its product portfolio. It currently manufactures its advanced, organic and natural, men's grooming and makeup ranges. It is differentiated by its sustainable packaging, natural and certified organic ingredients, vegan-friendly and paraben-free formulations, and top-quality products with the goodness of nature and science—all at pocket-friendly price points for consumers, added the statement.

"Our journey of taking Indian D2C brands global has just started. We are fortunate to partner with great founders and co-founders such as Ashish Aggarwal and Aditi Suneja of NutriGlow, on this occasion. We will continue to work closely with high potential D2C brands across the lifestyle segments and scale them to huge outcomes," said Rishi Vasudev, co-founder and CEO, G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

The brand came into existence in the year 2011 with the motto of delivering affordable luxury within the skincare, haircare and personal care domain via its range of around 200 scientifically-formulated natural products.