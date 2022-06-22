Leap Raises $75 Million In Series D Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Leap, an overseas education company, has raised $75 million in Series D funding round led by Owl Ventures. The funding round also witnessed participation from Steadview Capital and Paramark Ventures, along with the existing investors Jungle Ventures and Sequoia Capital India. The startup said to be raised a total of over $150 million in equity since its inception.

Company handout

"Over the next couple of years, more than five million students are expected to cross an international border to fulfil their global dreams. With backing of marquee global investors, we continue to march forward on our mission to democratize access to quality global education and makes these dreams a reality," said Vaibhav Singh, co-founder, Leap.

In recent months, Leap has undertaken several new growth initiatives. The holistic end-to-end approach for solving every pain point out of an international student has enabled Leap to help over 175,000 students in their study abroad journey. The company also brings the MCIS learning program to Indian students at a lower cost. Such innovative offerings are in the pipeline across Leap's more than 750 global university partners, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Owl is thrilled to be working with Leap to create a transformative company that will impact generations of students around the world in their pursuit to access and afford high-quality international education opportunities. Leap is well-positioned to support the increasing demand to go and study abroad as more countries and companies around the world are becoming further integrated into the global economy," said Amit Patel, managing director, Owl Ventures.

Founded in 2019, Leap which owna LeapScholar, LeapFinance and Yocket, offers end-to-end services for students pursuing international education and careers.