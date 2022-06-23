Accelerating IT Developments

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

E-learning continues to become popular with each passing day as its scope is widens worldwide. The Indian ed-tech sector was already witnessing a huge demand and growth before the COVID-19 outbreak. Unavoidable circumstances like the nation-wide lockdown compelled both parents and educational institutions to implement tech-enabled learning solutions for students, making ed-tech one of the most funded sector in the country. The Indian ed-tech industry is a huge market and was valued at $ 750 million in 2020. It is expected to reach $4 billion by 2025 at a compounded annual growth of 39.77 per cent.

Founded in 2016 by Ankush Singla, Kannu Mittal and Dhawal Parate, Coding Ninjas captures the largest market of college students in the ed-tech industry, especially focusing on our target audience i.e. engineering colleges and university students. The founders believe that there is a huge requirement of IT skills in India, but there is a talent gap in the market.

The company is trying to reach a maximum number of lives through its prepaid courses; pay later courses as well as premium resources with CodeStudio, Youtube channel, etc. The company has more than three lakh subscribers on its YouTube channel with huge viewership and traffic on the website for CodeStudio, and other offerings such as mock interviews, learning pass, etc.

"One of the major changes that happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic is that the industry has started focusing on the potential and need of developers and coders in their system. Everything moved to digital and companies had to move online for every communication and work online. While focusing on the same set of developers, we introduced a career camp professional program to up-skill existing developers with technical skills and help them get jobs in product based services organisations," said Ankush Singla, co-founder, Coding Ninjas.

One of the major sustainability factors is its hybrid model of learning. The company offers pre-recorded lectures along with live webinars while on-boarding aspiring coders. The company is able to control the content that is being provided by its platform to provide the best learning experience.

"Last one quarter has been very successful for us. We received a large number of admissions for all courses. Career camp programs for both freshers and working professionals made a huge success during the last three months," said Ankush Singla, co-founder, Coding Ninjas.

The company expects to sustain its current market of college students and working professionals and will try to reach more of them with its career camp programs in the coming years.

FACTSHEET:

Year of establishment - 2016

No. of employees – 230 full time employees and 200 freelancers

Amount of external funding and leading investors – Raised Rs 37.10 crore ($5.2 Million) in a Series A funding from Info Edge, the parent company of online job listing platform Naukri.

Average course fee -

- Prepaid (Normal) - 15k for students

- On an average for campus camp fresher and professional program – 1.5 lakh