Actress Rashmika Mandanna Joins Vegan Skincare Brand Plum As an Investor And Brand Ambassador

Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna has come on board as an investor, brand ambassador, and advocate for Plum, which claims to be a fully vegan, cruelty-free and toxin-free beauty and personal care brand.

This partnership between the Pushpa: The Rise famed actor and a fast-growing beauty and personal care brand is expected to further cement Plum's position as a fan favourite and create new pathways for customer acquisition, especially with the Gen Z and millennial audiences in India, said a statement.

To date, Plum has raised over $50 million from consumer-focused institutional investors, which portends its future growth as the category leader in the new-age, D2C beauty space, added the statement.

"Plum has been one of my favorite brands: it does what it says. I am excited to represent and also come on board as an investor, supporting a brand that is passionate about adding real goodness to the world we live in! Plum has witnessed stupendous growth over the last few years and I am confident that the brand will become the 'go-to' vegan brand in time to come. Plum creates no-nonsense products which our skincare really needs right now with our fast-paced lives and exposure to sun and pollution. I've been using Plum's products myself and I absolutely love them. I am really excited to bring some skincare love and goodness to everyone's homes!" said Rashmika Mandanna.

"We are delighted to have Rashmika on board as we look forward to reinforcing our brand connect with consumers. She is a popular youth icon and fits very well with the brand ethos of Plum, with her real, approachable persona. This partnership is an important milestone as we continue to build Plum into a lovable brand that stands for keeping things clean, real and good," said Shankar Prasad, CEO, and founder, Plum.

Born in 2013 as a brainchild of Shankar Prasad, an IIT-ISB alum, Plum claims to have reached over 250 towns and cities in India, through over 1000 assisted outlets and over 10,000 unassisted outlets, growing month-on-month. The brand recently raised $35 million in series C funding. Plum also bagged the Best Vegan Cosmetics award at the PETA India's Vegan Fashion Awards 2021. Besides skincare, Plum's hair care, makeup and the Plum BodyLovin' range of bath and body products are also said to be gaining popularity with consumers.