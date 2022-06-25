Witches, Criminals And Serial Killers: What To Watch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's a weekend for magic and murder mysteries as we narrow down on some of the movies and web series you should watch during your free time. Go through the synopsis below, and decide for yourself what you want to enjoy your rejuvenating time at home over.



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

If you missed watching the movie in the theatres, or just prefer to wait for movies to release on OTT platforms like I do, the second standalone Doctor Strange movie has released on Disney Hotstar +. This one picks up after Spider-Man: No Way Home (that's on OTT too if you haven't seen it yet) and is related to the WandaVision series. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has to save a girl called America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who has the power to open portals to other worlds. However, Strange does not understand why she's being hunted by other worldly monsters, and thus seeks the assistance of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) aka The Scarlet Witch. For what happens next, you'll just have watch the movie!



Forensic

Radhika Apte is back, and surprisingly it's not on Netflix this time, which she had literally become associated with after her initial OTT ventures. She is joined by the talented Vikrant Massey in this crime thriller series based in Mussoorie. The quiet hill station has people running around scared because of a serial killer, who kidnaps and kills little girls. Police officer Megha Sharma (Apte) is assigned on the case and beside her is forensic expert Johnny Khanna (Massey). Even though both are very able and competent, solving the case eludes them as more girls keep getting kidnapped. Can they solve the case before it's too late? Catch it on ZEE5.

The Man from Toronto

When you have Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in the same frame, you know it's going to be a good watch. A sales consultant Teddy (Kevin Hart) is mistaken for an international criminal who is known as The Man from Toronto. When the FBI raids the Airbnb where Teddy is staying, they realize where they've gone wrong and convince him to play the real convict in order to draw out the real one. Somehow reminds me of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don (1978), no? Watch it on Netflix.