Cristiano Ronaldo Signs Exclusive NFT Partnership With Binance

Binance on Thursday announced to have kicked off an exclusive, multi-year non-fungible tokens (NFT) partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo. Binance will launch a global campaign aiming to give Ronaldo's fans an introduction to Web3 with an entry point into the world of NFTs through the partnership.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world's best footballers, and has transcended sport to become an icon in multiple industries. He has amassed one of the world's most dedicated fan bases through his authenticity, talent and charity work," said Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO, Binance.

NFTs are cryptographic assets on a blockchain with unique UICs (Unique Identification Codes) and metadata that distinguishes them from each other. According to a report by Technavio, the global NFT market size is expected to grow by $147.24 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a compounded annual growth rate of 35.27 per cent. Asia-Pacific will foresee 43 per cent of growth.

"My relationship with the fans is very important to me, so the idea of bringing unprecedented experiences and access through this NFT platform is something that I wanted to be a part of. I know the fans are going to enjoy the collection as much as I do," said Cristiano Ronaldo.

Over the course of the agreement, Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance will create a series of collections for sale exclusively on the Binance NFT platform. The first collection will be released later this year and will feature designs created in collaboration with Ronaldo.