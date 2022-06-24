Discover Why This Brand is Taking its Niche By Storm

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dread extensions are back in fashion, and getting that hippie look just got easier with DreadFullHippie. The brand is on a mission to shatter the notion that only a few can pull off dreadlocks. Founded by Ellie & Dallas McGee in 2016, DreadfullHippie has taken the industry by storm with its handmade synthetic dreadlocks. However, what sets the brand truly apart is the zeal to empower women and build a community that is fearless and owns its choices. The brand brings a unique dual approach to the dreadlock extensions space.

DreadFullHippie has curated an unmatched collection of dreadlocks spanning from blondes to gingers, brunettes to greys, and vivid colors to match distinct personas. The brand has truly mastered the art of making synthetic dreadlocks that can be self-installed, washed, and reused for the rest of your life. These dreadlock extensions are non-damaging and promote hair growth.

On the other hand, DreadFullHippie aims to unite women and cultures by nurturing an empowered community that brings people out of their comfort zones and inspires them to live their dream of sporting dreadlocks. Founder Ellie McGee states, "Dreadlock extensions may seem like a bold choice; however, they uplift the confidence level and make one happy. It lends a feeling of nirvana that only those who sport dreadlocks comprehend."

The brand is not bothered by its competition and hits the ground running each day to be better than it was the day before. Ellie McGee shares, "The truth is that the team behind DreadFullHippie spends its time focusing on building its loyal community. We don't focus on what others are doing in the space. It is an abundant industry."