Parameswaran Iyer To Be the New CEO Of NITI Aayog

The Union government on Friday announced the appointment of Parameswaran Iyer as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog after Amitabh Kant's tenure ends on June 30. According to a government notification, Iyer's appointment is for a term of two years and will have similar terms as that of Amitabh Kant.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Shri Parameswaran Iyer, IAS (UP:81), Retd. as chief executive officer, NITI Aayog vice Shri Amitabh Kant upon completion of his tenure on 30.06.2022, for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier , on the same terms and conditions as were applicable in respect of Shri Amitabh Kant," said a government notification.

Iyer took voluntary retirement from Indian Administrative Services in 2009 to work in the World Bank as water resources manager. He was appointed as secretary in the the ministry of drinking water and sanitation in 2016. An expert on water and sanitation and programme manager of 2030 Water Resources Group, he was brought back by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to run the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan' and had resigned from his post in July 2021.