The Executive Selection: Yaskin Natural

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded by UAE-based entrepreneur Yasmeena Khalil, Yaskin Natural is a botanical skincare brand featuring a core line of skincare essentials that includes a cleanser, toner, serum, oil, as well as a moisturizer for day and night.

Yaskin Natural

Inspired from her own struggles with adult acne and other skincare issues, Khalil was driven to create a brand with naturally sourced products that can even be used on sensitive skin. The brand's star ingredient, kigelia africana, contains antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties that can help ease skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.

Whether you're looking for a gentle cleanser to rejuvenate and refresh your skin, or an intensive night cream to supercharge your skin as you sleep, Yaskin Natural has something for every step of your skincare regime.

Related: The Executive Selection: Skin Story