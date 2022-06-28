Panthera Growth Raises $250 Million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Panthera Growth Partners (PGP), a Singapore-based tech-focused growth investment firm, has announced the first close of its second fund of $250 million. As per the company's statement, the fund's target has been set at $250 million, and is expected to be reached by the end of this fiscal year. The fund will offer up to 100 per cent of fund commitments in co-investment opportunities.

"We are a growth equity investor focused on revenue-generating enterprises that are building scalable business having achieved product-market-fit. At Panthera, we believe that operating thought partners are just as important as capital at this growth stage. With our team's experience of investing and operating companies in the startup ecosystem since more than two decades, we look to support entrepreneurs and management teams as they embark on an ambitious growth journey," said Shilpa Kulkarni, founder and managing partner, Panthera Growth Fund.

The fund's investment objective is to partner with next generation consumption and enterprise services businesses with vast growth potential. The fund's capital will be invested in companies that have achieved product market fit and are seeking to accelerate market growth. The fund will deploy approximate $20 million on average in 10 to 12 individual portfolio companies across India and Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2021, Panthera Growth Partners is a sector specialist investment firm investing exclusively in cutting edge technology leveraged businesses. We are differentiated by our sector specialization, deep network of operational resources and industry relationships, systematic value creation process, and strong execution capability.