Triple Pay and Better Benefits: How Airlines Are Curbing Summer Travel Turmoil
With pilots in high demand, major airlines are bumping up salaries and working on new contracts.
With a chaotic summer travel season underway, airlines are trying to figure out how to combat the staffing shortages that contributed to over 700 canceled flights on Monday alone.
American Airlines and United Airlines are among those major carriers trying to retain their in-demand pilots, CNBC reports, with increased pay and benefits.
American Airlines regional carrier Envoy Air will give pilots triple pay if they fly open trips from July 2-31. "This will only be offered if there are open trips available, and currently Envoy is fully covered with its flight schedule this summer," the carrier said.
Additionally, earlier this month, American Airlines' regional subsidiaries — Envoy, Piedmont, and PSA — agreed to a temporary 50% pay bump for pilots through August 2024.
Last Friday, the Air Line Pilots Association, which represents roughly 14,000 United Airlines pilots, secured a 14.5% pay increase for pilots within 18 months, marking the first time a major U.S. carrier reached such an agreement since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The two-year contract also includes eight weeks of paid maternity leave.
The United Airlines agreement sets a powerful precedent for other major U.S. carriers, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, as unions fight to improve their quality of life after more than two grueling years of the pandemic.
"Our team will be paid well and be paid competitively," American Airlines CEO Robert Isom promised following United's milestone agreement. "You are not going to fall behind network peers."
