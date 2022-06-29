Reliance Reshuffle: Isha Ambani To Be Named As The New Chairperson of Reliance Retail

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is set to be the chairperson of Reliance Retail. The announcement comes a day after Isha's twin brother, Akash was appointed as Reliance Jio's non-executive director and chairman of the board of directors.

The recent movements in Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail suggest the fact that Mukesh Ambani is taking a step back and handing the torch over to his children to lead the profitable subsidiaries of Reliance Industries Limited that stands at $217 billion.

Reliance Jio announced the appointments of Raminder Singh Gujral and K.V Chowdhary as independent directors for a term of five years. The digital division of Reliance Industries also announced the appointment of Pankaj Mohan Pawar as the managing director of the company.

Isha and Akash were part of teams that negotiated with Meta Platform Inc.'s (erstwhile Facebook) in the group. Isha is currently the director of Reliance Retail limited according to a report by Bloomberg.