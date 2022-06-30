A One Of Its Kind Entertainment Show About Cryptocurrencies

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"Gagarin Show" is the world's first entertainment and educational YouTube channel about cryptocurrencies. The show initially launched in July of 2020. The mastermind behind the concept of the show and its main host is Volodymyr Nosov, the CEO of Europe's largest cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBIT which is used by 3million people in the world. The show has already released 77 videos, has 18 million views and a following of almost 80 thousand people. Gagarin Show's mission is to popularize and shed light on the vast world of crypto. The show's language is Russian and each episode includes English subtitles. The YouTube channel has 4 categories that are aimed at an audience that is both new and familiar with the industry.

The Gagarin Show YouTube channel offers the following categories:

Gagarin Show - the signature and main show of the channel that is hosted by Volodymyr Nosov and Glib Ushakov. The hosts invite celebrity guests and introduce them to the world of crypto. Together with the guests they discuss the latest trends and news in blockchain and introduce them to the industry in an accessible and easy to understand manner. So far, Gagarin Show has 4 seasons, with two seasons being co-hosted by prominent co-hosts.

Cryptocurrency for Dummies - a show that gives simple and comprehensible definitions to the various topics of the crypto sphere. Hosts Volodymyr Nosov and Glib Ushakov reply to frequently asked questions in a humorous, yet educational manner. This category is aimed at viewers who are not yet familiar with crypto and are seeking an understanding of the sector.

Cryptocurrency NOT for Dummies - another educational show, only aimed at advanced adepts of the crypto sphere. Hosted by anonymous presenters who give technical descriptions to crypto in an in-depth manner.

UhoNos - a separate show that sheds light on news outside the world of crypto. Hosted by Volodymyr Nosov and Glib Ushakov who give commentary on the latest happenings in the world.

