Aliens, Treasures And Revenge: What To Watch This Weekend

This weekend we bring to you a movie about two reunited friends fighting back aliens, a Navy SEAL on a revenge mission and a real life story of a mayor trying to find gold in a town riddled with bombs from World War 2.

The Terminal List on Amazon Prime

Blasted on Netflix

We all love a good alien movie with the usual UFOs thrown in, and this movie is inspired from the real-life UFO incidents in Norway. In this sci-fi comedy, a bachelor party leads to the reunion of two friends. However, everything doesn't go according to plan. Evil aliens come uninvited to the party and the duo must use their laser tag skills to fight them back. While doing all this, they must also work on their frosty relationship.

Pirate Gold of Adak Island on Netflix

This docuseries will make you want to go out on a treasure hunt. In it, a group of people are out to find gold from 1892 on the Alaskan island. In the last 100 years, a number of gold coins have been discovered there, but the bulk of the treasure worth 365 $ remains yet to be found. The town of Adak is facing an economic crisis, and in a desperate attempt to save the town, Mayor Tom Spitler has rounded up a team of experienced treasure hunters. Unpredictable weather and the unstable terrain are just some of the obstacles that come in their way. The island has scattered all over unexploded bombs from World War II, which just makes things scarier.

Chris Pratt stars in this action series as James Reece, a US Navy SEAL. During a secret mission, his entire unit is ambushed, leaving him full of guilt when he returns. After an inquiry starts finding out new facts, it seems that the entire operation was a setup. In order to keep his family safe and to take revenge, he starts hunting down those who responsible for the entire incident.