Vedantu Launches Its First Hybrid Learning Center In Muzaffarpur

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vedantu, a live online learning platform, has launched its first hybrid 'Vedantu learning center' in Muzaffpur, aligning to its vision to provide accessible and affordable quality education for millions of students across the country. The courses will cover the preparation for IIT, JEE and NEET. Vedantu believes that technology is the facilitator of quality education.

Vedantu Twitter handle

"We are proud to launch our first of many hybrid Vedantu learning centers where we ensure quality learning for every student. These are not typical offline centers, but these hybrid centers are well-equipped with hi-tech technology, the teaching model offers learning from the most inspiring master teachers across the country enabled by innovation to offer best-in-class live and interactive features in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. With this hybrid center, we are set to transform at a rapid pace and our mission is to only accelerate these transformations," said Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder, Vedantu.

With this initiative, every child will learn through immersive 3D content, get 100 per cent doubts cleared live in class and attempt interactive quizzes. Students will be divided into a batch of twenty-five per class to unleash their full potential. Every student will be provided their personal Wi-Fi and 4G enabled tablet to interact in class and study at home. Students will also have access to more than 1500 Tatva smart books to offer round the clock support to students.

As of today, 6 per cent of IIT batch 2022 to 2026 are Vedantu students. Over 1500 Vedantu students aced JEE advanced 2021 making selection ratio 12.5 per cent, which is three times higher than the national average of 3.5 per cent, claimed by the company in a statement.

Vedantu offers individual and group classes across K-12 and test preparation segments. Students and parents can access free content, Live masterclass across subjects, micro-courses and daily assessments.