Yes, you can do it without a lawyer.

April 7, 2003 1 min read

You don't necessarily need a lawyer to write your loan agreement. You can find examples of loan agreements in many business books; just write up the same information, complete it and sign it. If you decide to get legal advice, you can save money by drawing up the loan agreement yourself and then giving it to an attorney to redraft.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need