Fine-Tune Your Direct Mailing

Tips to save money and time

December 6, 2002 1 min read

Looking for ways to prune postal bloat? The Direct Marketing Association offers this checklist of cost-cutting ideas:

1. Fine-tune your mailing list.

Stop mailing to duplicate names.

Eliminate nonresponders and marginal prospects.

2. Be sure you're using accurate addresses.

Check for correct ZIP codes.

Watch for mail shipped to wrong apartment or suite numbers.

Check for missing directionals, such "N." for "North."

3. Take advantage of postal discounts and services.

Use the USPS's National Change of Address list to keep your mailing list current.

Print "Address Correction Requested" on the face of your mail.

Investigate commingling your mail with that of other small mailers to take advantage of discounts available mainly to large mailers.

Print your bar-coded ZIP+4 on Business Reply Mail.

Stockpile mail to build up larger volumes.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need