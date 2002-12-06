Fine-Tune Your Direct Mailing

Tips to save money and time
Looking for ways to prune postal bloat? The Direct Marketing Association offers this checklist of cost-cutting ideas:

1. Fine-tune your mailing list.

  • Stop mailing to duplicate names.
  • Eliminate nonresponders and marginal prospects.

2. Be sure you're using accurate addresses.

  • Check for correct ZIP codes.
  • Watch for mail shipped to wrong apartment or suite numbers.
  • Check for missing directionals, such "N." for "North."

3. Take advantage of postal discounts and services.

  • Use the USPS's National Change of Address list to keep your mailing list current.
  • Print "Address Correction Requested" on the face of your mail.
  • Investigate commingling your mail with that of other small mailers to take advantage of discounts available mainly to large mailers.
  • Print your bar-coded ZIP+4 on Business Reply Mail.
  • Stockpile mail to build up larger volumes.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need

