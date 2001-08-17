User-Friendly Web Sites
Does your site pass the test?
Here's a checklist of important Web sites features to keep your design on track:
- Keep your e-commerce strategy in focus.
- Ensure your site loads quickly with a 56K modem connection.
- Put full contact information on your home page.
- Make sure your online message is clear.
- Keep graphics clean and eye-catching.
- Check that your Web site is free of glitches and dead ends.
- Ensure your site meets its objectives.
- Enable your visitors to find information quickly and easily.
- Make sure your Web site meshes with the rest of your business.
