Keeping Track

For many business owners, "record-keeping" is a four-letter word.

August 13, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's essential to tame those paper and electronic piles to keep your business running smoothly.

It's easy for homebased entrepreneurs to let administrative tasks slide because there's so much to do and no one else to do it. But it's vital you keep your records up to date. There are a lot of good software packages on the market to help simplify the tasks. Check them out.

Also make sure your computer files are in order. Back up critical data regularly and store it off-site. If this is impossible, keep it in a fireproof container.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ