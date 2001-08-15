Choose a Business Structure

Questions that will help you decide.

When making a decision about which business structure to use, answering the following questions should help you narrow down which entity is right for you:

How many owners will your company have, and what will their roles be?

Are you concerned about the tax consequences of your business?

Do you want to consider having employees become owners in the company?

Can you deal with added costs that come with selecting a complicated business structure?

How much paperwork are you prepared to deal with?

Do you want to make all the decisions in the company?

Are you planning to go public?

Do you want to protect your personal resources from debts or other claims against your company?

Are family succession issues a concern?

