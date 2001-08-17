Fight Phone Fraud

Tips to protect your business.

August 17, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many entrepreneurs think they're too small to worry about fighting phone fraud.

Using default passwords programmed by the manufacturer, phone hackers can easily break into unused voice-mail boxes and rack up thousands of dollars in toll charges. Make sure all phone extensions, whether in use or not, are password protected.

Be especially careful when using long-distance calling cards. Thieves, known as "shoulder-surfers" observe callers as they punch in their account numbers in public or other unsecured areas.

The best way to protect your business from phone fraud is to analyze your bills as soon as they arrive. Look for unusual calling patterns, excessive calls to certain areas, and be particularly alert to calls to the 809 area code in the Caribbean.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ