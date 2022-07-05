EV Fire Incidents: Government Issues Show Cause Notice To EV Manufacturers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Central government, reportedly, has sent show cause notices to electric vehicle companies like Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV and other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) asking them the explanation for the recent fire incidents with the two-wheeler electric vehicles. The notice also demands a detailed reasoning from the players on why they should not be penalized for the EV fire incidents. As per reports, they have been given 30 days to respond to the notice and once the responses are in, the government will decide which penal action should be taken.

According to a report by CNBC TV18, the central consumer protection authority, under the Union consumer affairs ministry, had issued a notice in mid-June to Ola Electric over the fire incidents and had given 15 days to respond to the notice.

Stating the government's stand on the EV fire incidents, Union minister for road transport, Nitin Gadkari, in April, had said that, "We have constituted an expert committee to enquire about the incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered."

According to a report in last week, the government's expert committee found out that the electric two-wheelers involved in the fire incidents did not had even the basic safety measurements and had no venting mechanism for overheated cells to release energy and that battery management system was seriously deficient.

Following the EV fire incidents, NITI Aayog has asked the OEMs to voluntarily recall their electric scooter as a part of the precautionary measures. After that, as per reports, Ola and Oiknawa have voluntarily recalled almost 7000 electric two-wheelers. In April, Oiknawa recalled 3215 units to fix any issue related to batteries. As per company statement, the batteries will be checked for loose connectors and be repaired free of cost at Oiknawa dealerships.