Zyla Health Raises $1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

Zyla Health, a personalized care management platform, has raised $1 million in pre-Series A funding round from Seeders. The funding round also witnessed participation from SuperMorpheus, Kavikrut (chief growth officer, Oyo), Rahul Jain (co-founder and COO, Epigamia), Uday Thakker (co-founder and director, Epigamia), among others.

"We have seen great traction in the last few quarters in our B2B2C model wherein insurers and employers are investing towards the wellbeing of their members or team through Zyla's data-driven highly-utilized products. We continue to strive towards improving healthcare outcomes for people in the most engaging way," said Kushboo Aggarwal, founder and CEO. Within a short span of time, Zyla Health has attained the status of a high-rated personalized care management platform focused on improving health outcomes. Zyla enables care at scale for insurers and employers through its human-assisted AI on the full-time functioning conversational Zyla app. The company is targeting 5 times growth this year with the latest infusion of funds, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Personalized healthcare dynamics has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent times. Precision, real-time, convenience and fool proof healthcare management leveraging the best of new-age digital technologies is the need of the hour. Zyla has quickly made its mark in this landscape and with the accelerated growth pace it has packed, the time ahead appear exciting enough," said Abhishek Rungta, founder and CEO of Indus Net Technologies and partner at Seeders VC.

Zyla offers personalized care across wide spectrum of medical, physical and mental health needs. It starts with a detailed health risk management of the population followed by personalized care journeys ranging from chronic disease management to wellness programs.