Ah! Ventures Sets Up INR 150 Crore To Empower Startups

A premium full-spectrum investment platform, ah! Ventures, launched its maiden fund to empower startups with Glocal ambitions across India. The SEBI registered category I AIF-VCF-Angel fund with a target corpus of INR 100 crore and a greenshoe option of up to INR 50 crore will focus on early-stage, pre-Series A startups with Glocal ambitions.

Company handout

"Over the last few years, homegrown startups with a local focus and global approach have been the game changers for the Indian economy. We are yet to witness the full potential of thousands of budding startups, especially if they get the requisite support and level playing field during the early stages. Our angel fund aims to do just that, substantially propel those next big ideas and help them take the leap," said Amit Kumar, partner, ah! Ventures Fund.

The platform has empowered several early-stage startups across more than 25 sectors in the past, boasting a total investment portfolio of over INR 285 crore, 14 exits and 28 follow-on rounds. It has also received 37 investments in 2022. With 70,000 entrepreneurs and over 6000 renowned seed or angel investors and venture capitalists from India and abroad, the platform has catalyzed the growth of promising businesses and investors alike, claimed by the company in a statement.

"The pandemic combined with rapid scale digital transformation has redefined the market. The emerging sectors, riding the technology wave, offer a lot of promise for growth and expansion. While we are sector agnostic, or core focus will rest in healthcare, fintech, education, B2B SaaS, enterprise tech, New Agetech and D2C among others," said Harshad Lahoti, partner, ah! Ventures Fund.

Driven by innovation and startup focus, the ah! Ventures Fund is promising a great opportunity for bold startups, ready to make a dent.